Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New $27.96 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $27,955,000. United Airlines accounts for about 2.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,915,000 after purchasing an additional 427,012 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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