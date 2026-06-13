Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,656,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,510.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,208.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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