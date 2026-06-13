Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 7,723 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,555 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after buying an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after acquiring an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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