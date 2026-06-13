Boston Partners Acquires 494,581 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 494,581 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $723,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,263,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 71,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average is $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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