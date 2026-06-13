Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.68% of Range Resources worth $474,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Analyst Raises Price Target on Range Resources (RRC)

A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as Hold in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from Strong Buy to Hold , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved.

Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from to , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was cut: Zacks lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.51, showing some caution around near-term performance.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Range Resources

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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