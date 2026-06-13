Boston Partners Has $325.13 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Boston Partners decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 592,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $325,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on J. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of J stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

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