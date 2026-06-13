Boston Partners Has $374.58 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285,669 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 150,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.76% of SS&C Technologies worth $374,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 145,699 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 398,805 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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