Boston Partners Has $450.86 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Boston Partners raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 314.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Cigna Group worth $450,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Storgate LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,325,173 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $639,957,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its position in Cigna Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 26,040 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.01.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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