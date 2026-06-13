Boston Partners Has $719.53 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 434,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of Applied Materials worth $719,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $6,492,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,287,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,688,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,746,769,000 after buying an additional 1,558,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 683,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $175,716,000 after buying an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $569.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total value of $1,247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,901,331.18. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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