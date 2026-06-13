Boston Partners Purchases 530,672 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Boston Partners increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.40% of IQVIA worth $923,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $7,368,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 108.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,183 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $173,830,000 after buying an additional 475,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.01 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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