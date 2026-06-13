Boston Partners Sells 101,199 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Boston Partners cut its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,199 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.0% of Boston Partners' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.00% of McKesson worth $1,008,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $23,056,000. Storgate LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,883 shares of the company's stock worth $358,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $783.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,929 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $763.00, for a total value of $3,760,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,430,735. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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