Boston Partners Sells 111,684 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,269 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 111,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of Capital One Financial worth $591,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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