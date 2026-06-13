Boston Partners Sells 123,555 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913,326 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 123,555 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.52% of Quest Diagnostics worth $680,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $13,652,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,949 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:DGX opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,000. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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