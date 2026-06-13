Boston Partners Sells 29,911 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.82% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $337,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $228.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.46. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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