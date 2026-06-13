Boston Partners Sells 456,504 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274,859 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 456,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.77% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $528,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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