Boston Partners Sells 46,009 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 46,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.21% of DTE Energy worth $323,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,895,000 after acquiring an additional 742,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after acquiring an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,004,000 after acquiring an additional 602,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $147.37 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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