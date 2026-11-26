Boston Partners lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,228,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners' holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 219.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 29,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $411,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Nomad Foods's payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nomad Foods news, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $100,129.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 375,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,834.45. The trade was a 2.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen-food company focused on European markets. It sells products including frozen fish, vegetables, meals, and poultry under brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, and Aunt Bessie's. The company was formed in 2014 and expanded through acquisitions, including the purchase of the Iglo Group in 2015. Its products are sold across multiple European countries through grocery retailers and other food channels.

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