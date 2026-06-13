Boston Partners Sells 96,568 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,328 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 96,568 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of American Express worth $769,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.9% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 2.2%

American Express stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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