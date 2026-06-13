Boston Partners Takes Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,466,961 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $304,875,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.25% of lululemon athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,422 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $118.77 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $252.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here