Boston Partners Trims Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Boston Partners cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,843 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 79,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.97% of eBay worth $379,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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