First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 411.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,582 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 537,765 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,120,331 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 670,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 320,038 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,539,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.25 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.43.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties. Its products support physicians in diagnosing and treating conditions through minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and peripheral interventions, as well as products for endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation. These technologies are used to address conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, digestive and urinary systems, and nervous system.

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