Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 477,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $263,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Article Title

The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Article Title

Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Article Title

Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and fund commentary referenced BSX as having “weak results” or falling on that basis, which adds to the perception of recent pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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