Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,026 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

BSX stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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