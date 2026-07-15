Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,756 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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