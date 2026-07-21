Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,679 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wolfe Research cut Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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