Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,904 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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