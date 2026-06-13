Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of Boston Scientific worth $6,278,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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