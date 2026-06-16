Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,626 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 402,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $198,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,985 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,564 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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