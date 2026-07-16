Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,694 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 45,999 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.92.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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