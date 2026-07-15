Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 99,850 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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