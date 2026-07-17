Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,182 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 49,866 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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