Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 56,046 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,691 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.63% of American Financial Group worth $67,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company's stock.

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American Financial Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. American Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 584,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,882,434.90. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,765. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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