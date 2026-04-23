Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 853,477 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 853,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,304,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.05% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,896,000 after buying an additional 503,383 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $19,409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 949,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 279,681 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.25.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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