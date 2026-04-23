Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $44,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,723,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,460 shares of the company's stock worth $98,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 637,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 86,373 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,294.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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