Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 127,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,632.6% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 136.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

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Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.2%

FCPT opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust's payout ratio is 133.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $200,478.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 765,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,521,389.05. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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