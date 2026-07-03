Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,425 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,452 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.58% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $49,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,935,000 after buying an additional 684,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $230.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here