Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $118.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,847 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 19,366 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.49% of Cincinnati Financial worth $118,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,261 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,204 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $192.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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