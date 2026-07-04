Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.34 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,952 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 158,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.94% of Franklin Electric worth $38,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on FELE

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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