Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.08 Million Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,598 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.35% of Masco worth $43,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,619,000 after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 347.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,810 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,026.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,081 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 259,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 733.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 612,832 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore upgraded Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is 31.76%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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