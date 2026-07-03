Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $82.35 Million Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Allegion worth $82,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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