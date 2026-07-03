Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.70% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $89,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:BJ opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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