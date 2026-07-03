Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 37,226 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,226 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $62,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company's stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,957 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,417 shares of the company's stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE SYY opened at $84.71 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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