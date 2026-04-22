Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 376,040 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 376,040 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.24% of Haemonetics worth $46,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 615.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts: Sign Up

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research set a $94.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haemonetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haemonetics wasn't on the list.

While Haemonetics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here