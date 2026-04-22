Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 52,058 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 52,058 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $52,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,754,030. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,857 shares of company stock worth $8,279,587. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.56.

View Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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