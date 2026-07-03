Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 9,019 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,342 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $57,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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