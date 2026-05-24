Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Strategy makes up about 1.5% of Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Daviman Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,641.50. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $6,510,803. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model.

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR.

Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst.

Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases.

Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock.

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: New insider selling, including CFO Andrew Kang’s stock sale and director Jarrod M. Patten’s disposals, is weighing on confidence in the shares.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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