Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cache Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $67,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,920 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,633 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,568 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $151.49 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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