Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,833,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $152.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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