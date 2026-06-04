Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $76.39 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 844.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,694 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 728,396 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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