Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $89.19 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,225 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $89,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $284.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,999.75. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 199,143 shares of company stock worth $56,959,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $307.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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